Regeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations

PR Newswire

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast management participation as follows:

Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday , June 2, 2021

Goldman SachsÂ 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET onÂ Tuesday, June 8, 2021

BMO Biopharma Day at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday , June 22, 2021

The sessions may be accessedÂ from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations.Â Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

AboutÂ Regeneron

RegeneronÂ (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietaryÂ VelociSuiteÂ®Â technologies, such asÂ VelocImmuneÂ®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visitÂ www.regeneron.comÂ or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Justin Holko

914.847.7786

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-announces-investor-conference-presentations-301299186.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.