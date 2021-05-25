Penske Automotive Group Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Subordinated Notes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Penske Automotive Group Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Subordinated Notes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 25, 2021

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) a diversified international transportation services company, today announced the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes").Â  The sale of the 2029 Notes, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed on June 15, 2021.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to redeem its $500 million 5.5% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2026 on June 24, 2021.Â  In the interim, we intend to repay amounts outstanding under our U.S. credit agreement, to repay various floor plan debt, and for general corporate purposes.Â 

This offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which has been filed with the SEC.Â  A copy of the prospectus for the offering may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.Â  Alternatively, you may request it by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected], J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 550 S. Tryon Street, 5th Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202 Attn: Leveraged Syndicate or email [email protected]Â or by facsimile at (704) 410-4874 (with such fax to be confirmed by telephone to (704) 410-4885).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's proposed offering of the 2029 Notes.Â  The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's belief as of that time with respect to future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different.Â  These factors include, but are not limited to, successful negotiation of definitive documentation for the financing arrangement and satisfaction or waiver of all conditions to closing.Â  The consummation of the transaction may also be impacted by the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the company's filings with the SEC.Â  While the company may elect to update forward-looking statements in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, and therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.Â 

About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG is a member of the FortuneÂ 500, RussellÂ 1000 and Russell 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:




J. D. Carlson
Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

248-648-2810
[email protected]

Anthony R. Pordon
Executive Vice President Investor Relations
and Corporate Development

248-648-2540
[email protected]

penske_automotive_group_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE90052&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penske-automotive-group-announces-pricing-of-500-million-senior-subordinated-notes-301299249.html

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE90052&Transmission_Id=202105251620PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE90052&DateId=20210525
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment