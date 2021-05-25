Dycom Industries, Inc. To Present at the 2021 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its senior management will present in a virtual fireside chat format at the 2021 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 3:20Â p.m. ET. Dycom's senior management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com.Â A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. For more information, visit https://dycomind.com.

