R1 RCM Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (âR1 RCMâ or the âCompanyâ) ( RCM) announced the commencement of an underwritten offering of an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders. The selling stockholders are TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP (âTCP-ASCâ), a Delaware series limited liability limited partnership jointly owned by Ascension Health Alliance and investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners, L.P., and Joseph Flanagan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from TCP-ASC. R1 RCM is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities are serving as active bookrunners for this offering. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 888-603-5847, email: [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 888-803-9204, email: [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: [email protected]; or Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-503-4611 or by email at: [email protected]

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 25, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1âs proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organizationâs infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the size and terms of the proposed secondary offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that R1 RCM will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, which statements apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the offering, R1 RCM and its business can be found under the heading âRisk Factorsâ in R1 RCMâs most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent R1 RCMâs beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. R1 RCM expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts:
R1 RCM

Investor Relations
Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
[email protected]

Media Relations
Natalie Bennett
678.585.1206
[email protected]

