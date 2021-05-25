Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (âOsmoticaâ or the âCompanyâ), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James âJDâ Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021 as follows:



Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/osmt/1881765

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Companyâs website at www.osmotica.com under the âInvestor & Newsâ section.



About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc



Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The Company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmoticaâs proprietary OsmodexÂ® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Companyâs ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UpneeqÂ®. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Companyâs diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Companyâs non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States and Hungary.

