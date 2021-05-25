Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (âOsmoticaâ or the âCompanyâ), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James âJDâ Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021 as follows:
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|Time:
|2:30 p.m. Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/osmt/1881765
The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Companyâs website at www.osmotica.com under the âInvestor & Newsâ section.
About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The Company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmoticaâs proprietary OsmodexÂ® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Companyâs ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UpneeqÂ®. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Companyâs diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Companyâs non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.
Osmotica has operations in the United States and Hungary.
Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]
