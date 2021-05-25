Walker & Dunlop Expands New York City Capital Markets Team with Two New Hires

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Sean Reimer as a Managing Director and Michael Stepniewski as a Senior Director in its Capital Markets group. Based out of the company's New York City office, Messrs. Reimer and Stepniewski will join the New York City Capital Markets Team, which focuses on sourcing and structuring equity capital transactions and debt financing for all commercial real estate asset classes nationally.

Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of New York Capital Markets, Aaron Appel, commented, "We're in a very active market for commercial real estate financing, and we are thrilled to further strengthen our New York Capital Markets presence with the addition of Sean and Michael to the team. Their extensive client relationships and strong deal flow will be hugely complementary to our team as we support the Company's goal to originate $65 billion of annual debt financing volume by 2025."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Reimer served as a Principal at Square Mile Capital Management, where he was responsible for sourcing, negotiating and structuring debt and equity transactions across the firm's various investment strategies. During his time at Square Mile,Â Mr. Reimer was responsible for the origination of more than $8 billion of transactions, including value-add bridge loans, construction loans, stabilized loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and JV equity across all asset types and major markets in the U.S.Â In his previous roles, Mr. Reimer was a Director at Cantor Fitzgerald in the CMBS lending group, Partner of RL Realty Partners, and Senior Financial Analyst at CBRE.Â

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Stepniewski served as a Director in the Debt Capital Markets group at Tishman Speyer, where he led the procurement of debt financing for the firm's acquisitions and ground up developments across the United States. Prior to Tishman Speyer, Mr. Stepniewski worked on theÂ CapitalÂ Markets desk atÂ LoanCoreÂ Capital, where he originated, syndicated and securitized nearly $10 billion of commercial real estate debt. Mr. Stepniewski began his career in the new issue CMBS group at Kroll Bond Ratings in New York.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States with a goal to originate $65 billion of annual debt financing volume by 2025. In the first quarter of 2021, the company originated $4.3 billion of debt brokerage volume, up 8% year over year. To learn more about our capital markets capabilities and financing options, visit ourÂ website.

Walker & DunlopÂ (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities â where Americans live, work, shop and play â to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to WorkÂ® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

