Walker & Dunlop Expands New York City Capital Markets Team with Two New Hires

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walker & Dunlop Expands New York City Capital Markets Team with Two New Hires

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Sean Reimer as a Managing Director and Michael Stepniewski as a Senior Director in its Capital Markets group. Based out of the company's New York City office, Messrs. Reimer and Stepniewski will join the New York City Capital Markets Team, which focuses on sourcing and structuring equity capital transactions and debt financing for all commercial real estate asset classes nationally.

Sean_Reimer_Headshot.jpg

Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of New York Capital Markets, Aaron Appel, commented, "We're in a very active market for commercial real estate financing, and we are thrilled to further strengthen our New York Capital Markets presence with the addition of Sean and Michael to the team. Their extensive client relationships and strong deal flow will be hugely complementary to our team as we support the Company's goal to originate $65 billion of annual debt financing volume by 2025."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Reimer served as a Principal at Square Mile Capital Management, where he was responsible for sourcing, negotiating and structuring debt and equity transactions across the firm's various investment strategies. During his time at Square Mile,Â Mr. Reimer was responsible for the origination of more than $8 billion of transactions, including value-add bridge loans, construction loans, stabilized loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and JV equity across all asset types and major markets in the U.S.Â In his previous roles, Mr. Reimer was a Director at Cantor Fitzgerald in the CMBS lending group, Partner of RL Realty Partners, and Senior Financial Analyst at CBRE.Â 

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Stepniewski served as a Director in the Debt Capital Markets group at Tishman Speyer, where he led the procurement of debt financing for the firm's acquisitions and ground up developments across the United States. Prior to Tishman Speyer, Mr. Stepniewski worked on theÂ CapitalÂ Markets desk atÂ LoanCoreÂ Capital, where he originated, syndicated and securitized nearly $10 billion of commercial real estate debt. Mr. Stepniewski began his career in the new issue CMBS group at Kroll Bond Ratings in New York.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States with a goal to originate $65 billion of annual debt financing volume by 2025. In the first quarter of 2021, the company originated $4.3 billion of debt brokerage volume, up 8% year over year. To learn more about our capital markets capabilities and financing options, visit ourÂ website.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & DunlopÂ (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities â where Americans live, work, shop and play â to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to WorkÂ® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

Michael_Stepniewski_Headshot.jpg

Walker_and_Dunlop_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH90062&sd=2021-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-expands-new-york-city-capital-markets-team-with-two-new-hires-301299294.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH90062&Transmission_Id=202105251730PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH90062&DateId=20210525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment