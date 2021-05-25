Avcorp Announces COVID-19 Precautionary Measures for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Corporation" or "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") announces that in light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, Avcorp is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend in person Avcorp's annual meeting to be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time, atÂ 10025 River Way, Delta, British ColumbiaÂ Canada (the "Meeting").

In order to vote at the Meeting, Shareholders must vote by Proxy or attend in person. Voting will not be conducted or permitted by or through the teleconference.

Accordingly, Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy, and to participate by teleconference. Shareholders will be able to ask questions of management through the teleconference at the conclusion of the Meeting as usual.

These changes, made out of an abundance of caution, are intended to reduce potential risks associated with larger gatherings and travel, and are part of the Corporation's COVID-19 response plan. The conference call details for the Meeting set out below, will also be detailed in the Corporation's Proxy Materials for the Meeting. If you require a different International Dial-in Number that is not listed below, please contact Ruth MacDonald ([email protected])

Please call approximately five minutes before the scheduled time.

Dial-In Numbers:

Vancouver: 778-200-4975

USA: 1-234-203-2767

Toronto: 1-416-619-0731

Toll Free Canada: 1-844-511-2074

International Dial-In Numbers:

Netherlands: +31 (10) 7986120

Switzerland: +41 (22) 5607403

United Kingdom: +44 (20) 33212767

France: +33 (1) 73078710

Belgium: +32 (2) 7865924

Access Code: 100-137-532 #

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 65 years of experience, over 500 skilled employees and 560,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower- cost, light-weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange ( TSX:AVP, Financial).

AMANDEEP KALER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AVCORP GROUP

