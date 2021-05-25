Capital Advisors Inc Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Sells Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, 3M Co

Investment company Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, The Interpublic Group of Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PACCAR Inc, sells Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, 3M Co, NXP Semiconductors NV, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Capital Advisors Inc owns 226 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SRLN, EBND, IPG, PCAR, PXD, CIM, BEAM, ILMN, NVTA, SE, BLI, HUM, VHT, SCHR, SCHP, SLV, SPIB, VMBS, AEE, DVY, IBTX, VRSN, TSN, NSC, HR, EXC, DVN, ALL, VXX, Added Positions: IJR, BRK.B, FITB, IJH, WM, MBB, TOTL, C, SCHC, AGNC, ACN, UNH, LMT, BX, KR, CVX, PG, PEP, BLK, KO, SCHF, AMZN, VZ, DIS, WMB, UL, AAPL, GM, VYM, BCE, D, SO, GOOG, VNQ, BMY, BAM, COP, MSM, SPG, GIS, PAYX, SYK, ABBV, TDOC, ARCC, CSCO, EMR, HON, INTU, ISRG, LEG, NVDA, WSO, IMTM, VSS, HD, PFE, UPS, VLO, OPK, ARES, BEPC, SCHB, SPEM, VGT, T, ADBE, AEP, AMGN, COST, KMB, OKE, BFAM, PYPL, LMND, QQQ, SCHX, SDY, VGSH, VIG, XLK, MO, BP, CAT, CMCSA, DD, GD, INTC, MRK, LUV, TGT, UNP, WMT, FB, DOW, UBER, CTVA, BSV, RSP, SCHD, VEA, VOO, VTI,

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,724,096 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 352,870 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05% AAON Inc (AAON) - 1,097,672 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 600,458 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 662,834 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.01%

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 661,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,097,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 878,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $90.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 226,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $148.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 127,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,204,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 183.50%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 334,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 751.58%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 90,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1066.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 539,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 144,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $140.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 330,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 473,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 94.15%. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Capital Advisors Inc still held 7,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 56.28%. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $204.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Capital Advisors Inc still held 86,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 96.2%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $211.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Capital Advisors Inc still held 2,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 33.15%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $137.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Capital Advisors Inc still held 185,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 24.03%. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $124.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Capital Advisors Inc still held 170,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.52%. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Capital Advisors Inc still held 108,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

