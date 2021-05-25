Aperture Investors, LLC Buys Atkore Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, AAR Corp, Sells Certara Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Clarivate PLC

Investment company Aperture Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Atkore Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, AAR Corp, Lightspeed POS Inc, RH, sells Certara Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, Clarivate PLC, Envista Holdings Corp, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aperture Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aperture Investors, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $634 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATKR, DRVN, FNCH, OLO, SKY, DT, EWJ, EEM, XLE, TME, FB, KHC, CPA, CZR, NVDA, HTHT, AA, VAC, BA, VLRS, GM, DESP, CNQ, GOOGL, TRGP, XOM, WDC, AZN, TWTR, CAT, INTC, ARCO, PCT, VIPS,

ATKR, DRVN, FNCH, OLO, SKY, DT, EWJ, EEM, XLE, TME, FB, KHC, CPA, CZR, NVDA, HTHT, AA, VAC, BA, VLRS, GM, DESP, CNQ, GOOGL, TRGP, XOM, WDC, AZN, TWTR, CAT, INTC, ARCO, PCT, VIPS, Added Positions: AIR, LSPD, RH, ASTE, MTN, AON, AZEK, TMUS, CMCSA, BABA, VITL, TSM, NGVT, MSFT, NYT, CCEP, IBN, OSW,

AIR, LSPD, RH, ASTE, MTN, AON, AZEK, TMUS, CMCSA, BABA, VITL, TSM, NGVT, MSFT, NYT, CCEP, IBN, OSW, Reduced Positions: CERT, CLVT, NVST, EVBG, AMZN, MBUU, ASH, NUAN, RVLV, TSLA, SPT, FCX, VNET, LAD, CSTM, FIS, OC, ACM, BOOT, WSC, LIND, MLCO, MU, FISV, XLF, XPO, FTCH, DIS,

CERT, CLVT, NVST, EVBG, AMZN, MBUU, ASH, NUAN, RVLV, TSLA, SPT, FCX, VNET, LAD, CSTM, FIS, OC, ACM, BOOT, WSC, LIND, MLCO, MU, FISV, XLF, XPO, FTCH, DIS, Sold Out: YETI, ETSY, LIN, LOGI, ATVI, QCOM, TTWO, ALC, ATUS, SE, CRWD, WFC, STNE, WYNN, IQ, MELI, PYPL, CHTR, GOGO, BIGC, C, WISH, NCNO, SHOP,

Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 432,994 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.92% Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) - 332,561 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.36% RH (RH) - 40,983 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.15% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 228,574 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 351,973 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 271,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.79 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 666,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 469,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 238,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 114,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 102,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in AAR Corp by 136.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 472,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc by 67.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 432,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in RH by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $638.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 40,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Astec Industries Inc by 40.36%. The purchase prices were between $57.76 and $77.23, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 332,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 64.25%. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $319.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 63,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 166.03%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 28,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Aperture Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

