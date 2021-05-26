Kadmon to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KDMN) today announced that Harlan W. Waksal, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Date: Monday, June 21, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations may be accessed on the Investors section of the Kadmon website at www.kadmon.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days.

About Kadmon

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Kadmon's clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

Forward Looking Statements

Contact Information

Ellen Cavaleri, Investor Relations

646.490.2989

[email protected]

