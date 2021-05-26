Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Participation at Jefferies Social Selling Summit and Citi's Day of Direct Selling Conference

PR Newswire

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, Mexico, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. (Nasdaq:BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Jefferies Social Selling Summit on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2:30 pm Eastern Time and will be hosting meetings at Citi's Day of Direct Selling Conference on May 27, 2021. Luis Campos, Executive Chairman, and Andres Campos, Chief Executive Officer, will host the presentation and meetings.

The presentation at the Jefferies Social Selling Summit will be available live and for replay on the Investor Relations page on the company's website at https://ri.betterware.com.mx/financiera/presentaciones. The Company's investor presentation is also available at the investor relations site.

AboutBetterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico.Â The Company has delivered consistent revenue growth as evidenced by its compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 25% from 2003-2020 with even stronger revenue growth in the last 5 years, which has accelerated to a CAGR of 57%. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories.

Supported by its top-class business intelligence and data analytics units, which provides daily monitoring of key metrics and product intelligence, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration driven by its almost 66,500 distributors and 1.25 million associates network.

Its state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

