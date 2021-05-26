TransAlta Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TransAlta Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2021

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted the notice filed by the Company to implement a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for a portion of its common shares ("Common Shares").Â 

Pursuant to the NCIB, TransAlta may repurchase up to a maximum of 14,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 7.16% of its public float of Common Shares as at May 18, 2021. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through open market transactions on the TSX and any alternative Canadian trading platforms on which the Common Shares are traded, based on the prevailing market price.Â Any Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Transactions under the NCIB will depend on future market conditions. TransAlta will initially retain discretion whether to make purchases under the NCIB, and to determine the timing, amount and acceptable price of any such purchases, subject at all times to applicable TSX and other regulatory requirements. The period during which TransAlta is authorized to make purchases under the NCIB commences on May 31, 2021 and ends on May 30, 2022 or such earlier date on which the maximum number of Common Shares are purchased under the NCIB or the NCIB is terminated at the Company's election.Â Â 

Under TSX rules, not more than 169,737 Common Shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 678,948Â Common Shares for the six months ended April 30, 2021) can be purchased on the TSX on any single trading day under the NCIB, with the exception that one block purchase in excess of the daily maximum is permitted per calendar week. As at May 18, 2021, there were 269,883,087Â Common Shares issued and outstanding.

TransAlta has repurchased and cancelled 6,055,600Â Common Shares on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading platforms at an average price of $8.664 per share under its prior NCIB approved by the TSX on May 26, 2020 for the twelve-month period commencing May 29, 2020.

The NCIB provides the Company with a capital allocation alternative with a view to long-term shareholder value. TransAlta's Board of Directors and Management believe that, from time to time, the market price of the Common Shares does not reflect their underlying value and purchases of Common Shares for cancellation under the NCIB may provide an opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management, having recently achieved an A- score.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the wordsÂ Â  "may", "will",Â  and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to TransAlta's intentions with respect to the NCIB, the effects of repurchases of Common Shares and purchases thereunder, including any enhancement to shareholder value. These statements are based on TransAlta's belief and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumptions were made. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause such differences include: the entering into of an automatic securities purchase plan; legislative or regulatory developments; any significant changes to Common Share price or trading volume; continued availability of capital and financing; changes to general economic, market or business conditions; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by TransAlta;Â and other risk factors contained in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, which reflect TransAlta's expectations only as of the date of this news release. TransAlta disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Note: All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

favicon.png?sn=CA90422&sd=2021-05-25 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transalta-announces-tsx-acceptance-of-normal-course-issuer-bid-301299379.html

SOURCE TransAlta Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA90422&Transmission_Id=202105252113PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA90422&DateId=20210525
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment