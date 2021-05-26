US Indexes End Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,312.46 on Tuesday with a loss of 81.52 points or -0.24%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,188.13 for a loss of 8.92 points or -0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,657.17 for a loss of 4.00 points or -0.03%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 18.84 for a gain of 0.44 points or 2.39%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks were mostly lower Tuesday after the major indexes rebounded to start the week. The Nasdaq was down -0.03%. Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) gained 0.43% despite a new antitrust lawsuit filed by the Washington, D.C. attorney general. The new lawsuit alleges the company has too much control over online retail pricing.

In other news Tuesday:

Speculation is building for Fed asset purchase tapering to begin before the end of the year.

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 2.2% in March following an increase of 1.3%. Year over year, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 13.3% following an increase of 12%.

The FHFA House Price Index increased 1.4% in March and 12.6% from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index decreased to 117.2 in May from 117.5.

New home sales decreased -5.9% in April following an increase of 7.4%. The seasonally adjusted annual rate decreased to 0.863 million from 0.917 million.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 18 in May from 17.

The Treasury held auctions for 42-day bills at a rate of 0.005% and 2-year notes at a rate of 0.152%.

Intuit ( INTU , Financial) reported revenue of $4.17 billion, an increase of 39.0% year over year, with a revenue miss of $100 million. FQ3 GAAP EPS of $5.30 missed estimates by $0.35 and non-GAAP EPS of $6.07 missed estimates by $0.09. The stock was down -0.32%.

AutoZone ( AZO , Financial) reported revenue of $3.65 billion, an increase of 31.3% year over year, with a revenue beat of $400 million. FQ3 GAAP EPS of $26.48 beat estimates by $6.72. The stock was down -1.92%.

Moderna ( MRNA , Financial) gained 3.10% with positive news on its Covid-19 vaccine efficacy for children.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLE , Financial) -2.03%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,205.75 for a loss of 21.59 points or -0.97%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,334.15 for a loss of 15.48 points or -1.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,433.94 for a loss of 57.62 points or -0.40%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,214.06 for a loss of 178.89 points or -1.57%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,683.06 for a loss of 19.22 points or -0.71%; the S&P 100 at 1,901.96 for a loss of 3.19 points or -0.17%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,657.73 for a gain of 15.98 points or 0.12%; the Russell 3000 at 2,495.11 for a loss of 6.75 points or -0.27%; the Russell 1000 at 2,352.70 for a loss of 5.20 points or -0.22%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,635.07 for a loss of 121.05 points or -0.28%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 855.37 for a loss of 12.48 points or -1.44%.

