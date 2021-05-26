US Indexes End Lower Tuesday

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

US Indexes End Lower Tuesday

S&P 500 down -0.21%, Nasdaq down -0.03%

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,312.46 on Tuesday with a loss of 81.52 points or -0.24%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,188.13 for a loss of 8.92 points or -0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,657.17 for a loss of 4.00 points or -0.03%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 18.84 for a gain of 0.44 points or 2.39%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks were mostly lower Tuesday after the major indexes rebounded to start the week. The Nasdaq was down -0.03%. Amazon (

AMZN, Financial) gained 0.43% despite a new antitrust lawsuit filed by the Washington, D.C. attorney general. The new lawsuit alleges the company has too much control over online retail pricing.

In other news Tuesday:

  • Speculation is building for Fed asset purchase tapering to begin before the end of the year.
  • The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 2.2% in March following an increase of 1.3%. Year over year, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 13.3% following an increase of 12%.
  • The FHFA House Price Index increased 1.4% in March and 12.6% from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.
  • The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index decreased to 117.2 in May from 117.5.
  • New home sales decreased -5.9% in April following an increase of 7.4%. The seasonally adjusted annual rate decreased to 0.863 million from 0.917 million.
  • The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 18 in May from 17.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 42-day bills at a rate of 0.005% and 2-year notes at a rate of 0.152%.
  • Intuit (INTU, Financial) reported revenue of $4.17 billion, an increase of 39.0% year over year, with a revenue miss of $100 million. FQ3 GAAP EPS of $5.30 missed estimates by $0.35 and non-GAAP EPS of $6.07 missed estimates by $0.09. The stock was down -0.32%.
  • AutoZone (AZO, Financial) reported revenue of $3.65 billion, an increase of 31.3% year over year, with a revenue beat of $400 million. FQ3 GAAP EPS of $26.48 beat estimates by $6.72. The stock was down -1.92%.
  • Moderna (MRNA, Financial) gained 3.10% with positive news on its Covid-19 vaccine efficacy for children.
  • Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE, Financial) -2.03%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,205.75 for a loss of 21.59 points or -0.97%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,334.15 for a loss of 15.48 points or -1.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,433.94 for a loss of 57.62 points or -0.40%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,214.06 for a loss of 178.89 points or -1.57%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,683.06 for a loss of 19.22 points or -0.71%; the S&P 100 at 1,901.96 for a loss of 3.19 points or -0.17%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,657.73 for a gain of 15.98 points or 0.12%; the Russell 3000 at 2,495.11 for a loss of 6.75 points or -0.27%; the Russell 1000 at 2,352.70 for a loss of 5.20 points or -0.22%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,635.07 for a loss of 121.05 points or -0.28%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 855.37 for a loss of 12.48 points or -1.44%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment