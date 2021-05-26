Titomic Appoints Herbert Koeck as CEO

Titomic is delighted to announce that Herbert Koeck, a recognised expert in 3D printing solutions, has been appointed by the Board of Directors as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July 2021. He succeeds Norbert Schulze, Interim CEO, who will continue to support the Company in a different role.

For the last five years Mr Koeck has been a member of the executive management team of 3D-Systems Corporation, a leading 3D-printing solution supplier. As Executive Vice-President Global-Go-To-Market he was accountable for the sales and global orders of the group which included influencing product development to ensure customer success. Before joining 3D-Systems, Mr Koeck was Managing Director, EMEA at Hewlett Packard and Senior Vice-President for the PC and Printing Solution Group.

Titomic Chairman Dr Andreas Schwer, commented: âHerbert is a proven leader with deep additive manufacturing experience, hard core marketing skills, business vision and ability to bring people together. During this exciting time of transformation, Herbert is the right leader at the right time for Titomic. The new leadership team, employees, partners, customers and shareholders will all benefit under Herbertâs leadership. On behalf of the Board, I thank Norbert for his outstanding contribution as Interim CEO and in particular his great support in defining the new strategic direction of the Company."

Herbert Koeck commented: âIt is an honour to accept this position as CEO of Titomic. As a team, Titomicâs employees have contributed their skills and talents to position Titomic as a leading global additive manufacturing company. The opportunity is vast for Titomic, and to capture the potential we must focus clearly, move fast and continue to transform. I am very excited and passionate to lead this process."

Herbert Koeck as CEO adds to Titomicâs new executive management team consisting of Jeff Lang as CTO, Chris Healy as Chief Legal Officer and Joanna Walker as CFO. The transformation of the management team comes in addition to the recent changes to the Titomic Board of Directors which now includes Chairman Dr Andreas Schwer former CEO of SAMI, Mira Ricardel principal Chertoff Group and former White House official, business executive Humphrey Nolan, Dag W.R. Stromme former Morgan Stanley Managing Director and private equity executive, business executive Richard Willson, and co-founders of Titomic Prof Richard Fox and Jeff Lang.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525006057/en/

