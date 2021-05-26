Adverty announces partnership with hyper-casual publisher Playducky

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty AB (publ) today announces a partnership with hyper-casual publisher Playducky and the launch of worldwide hit Riding Extreme 3D, as the leading in-game advertising specialist monetises the publisher's growing traffic volumes with its seamless in-game advertising technology.

The first game from Playducky was its worldwide hit, Riding Extreme 3D, in which players bike down mountains at breakneck speed trying to win the race. The game, which has been downloaded several millions of times, is set to display Adverty's unobtrusive and hyper-native ads with two different in-game placements: billboards along the racetrack and a blimp hovering in the sky.

ThorbjÃ¶rn Warin, Chief Supply Officer at Adverty, explains: "I am excited to bring Adverty's unique, seamless and unobtrusive ad offering to wider audiences â thereby maximising the publisher's brand exposure and monetisation."

"We are very happy to welcome Playducky to the world of seamless in-game advertising and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship," says Adverty CEO, Tobias Knutsson.

"We are seeing a strong and increasing demand for advertising opportunities within the gaming vertical. In-game advertising is expected to see tremendous growth in the coming years, as more advertisers add gaming to their media mix and game publishers start using these new monetization solutions, such as Adverty's In-Playâ¢ and In-Menuâ¢ formats," he adds.

This news follows Adverty's recent partnerships with InMobi and Verizon Media, which enable a wide range of partners and advertisers to access Adverty's in-game ad inventory, in order to reach wide audiences within gaming, maximise brand exposure and publisher monetisation.

Riding Extreme 3D for iOS and Android is available at:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/riding-extreme-3d/id1537437728

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ducky.bikehill3d

For further information, please contact:

Anders RÃ¶ssel

CFO

Phone: +46 70 867 00 20

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 26thÂ of May 2021.

Corpura Fondkommission AB, phone +46 (0)722 52 34 51, act as certified advisor/mentor for the company at NGM Nordic SME.

About AdvertyÂ

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

