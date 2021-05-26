Poda Provides Update on its Patent Developments Over the Past Six Years

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda Lifestyle" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) is pleased to announce a comprehensive update on its patent developments that have been underway for the past six years.

PODA's research and development in the Heat-Not-Burn ("HNB") space commenced in January 2015. After spending years of research and development the PODA zero-cleaning technology was granted a Canadian patent in 2018 with PCT national phase patent entries filed in over 65 additional countries, giving PODA the ability to protect its valuable intellectual property on a global scale. This patent provides PODA with protection based on the patent filings allowing PODA to be the only closed ended cigarette on the market. A closed ended cigarette utilizing HNB heating technology allows for a truly zero clean ashless experience and provides for consistent quality each time a new PODA POD is inserted into the heating device.

"We have spent years of research and development with regards to our Invention and are very pleased to see that our Invention has been granted a patent in Canada. We have filed for patents in 65 other countries and expect U.S.A and European patents to follow in short order now that we have received the Canadian patent," stated Ryan Selby, PODA's Chief Executive Officer. "This will protect our Company for many years ahead as we launch PODA into the global marketplace as the first heat-not-burn system that allows users to experience maintenance-free heating of substrates such as tobacco or dried plant material with zero cross-contamination when switching from one substrate to another," continued Selby.

In Summary PODA has filed numerous patents under PCT as follows:

PCT WO 2018/165769 A1 â Closed Bottom Vaporizer Pod â Filed September 20, 2018 . Status â patent received in Canada .





. Status â patent received in . PCT WO 2020/181358 A1 â Improved Smoking Article â Filed March 11, 2020 . Status â patent pending.





. Status â patent pending. PCT WO 2019/178698 A1 â Vaporizer capsules and methods of manufacture â Filed September 26, 2020 . Status â patent pending.

On Behalf of the Board,

Ryan Selby

CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda Lifestyle's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in 65 additional countries, covering over 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design entirely eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda Lifestyle's fully-patented system is truly one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burnâ¢ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing the satisfaction they are accustomed to. Beyond Burnâ¢ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Poda Lifestyle believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Lifestyle can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda Lifestyle undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Lifestyle, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Lifestyle disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

