Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Termination of Mint Facility; Admission of Shares

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION TO BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 2014/596/EU AS IT FORMS PART OF LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (

LSE:HEMO, Financial), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, announces that, pursuant to the redemption, sale and conversion of convertible unsecured loan notes announced on 18 May 2021, 433,333,333 new Ordinary Shares in the Company will be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and will begin trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market today, 26 May 2021.

This convertible loan note facility (the "Facility") with Mint Capital Advisors Ltd has now terminated. No convertible loan notes or conversion notices relating to the Facility remain outstanding.

The Company will maintain its level of operations as it moves its product candidates forward to clinical trials, and updates will be provided to shareholders in due time. The Directors are pleased to note the continued faith in the Company shown by shareholders.

The Company further notes that the aggregate shareholding of Dr Vladislav and Ms Alexis Sandler (the "Founders") and their associates no longer represents 20 per cent. or more of the voting rights over the Company's shares. Accordingly, the Relationship Agreement entered into by the Company and Dr and Ms Sandler has terminated save for certain specified provisions. Should this circumstance cease to be the case, the provisions of the Relationship Agreement shall re-apply with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

[email protected]

Peter Redmond, Director

[email protected]

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow


About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (

LSE:HEMO, Financial) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649127/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Termination-of-Mint-Facility-Admission-of-Shares

