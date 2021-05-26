STRAX: Interim Report No 1 for the financial year 2021

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX delivers strong growth despite continued Covid-19 lockdowns

The Group's sales for the period January 1 â March 31, 2021 , amounted to MEUR 28.1 (22.2), with a gross margin of 18.5 (26.7) percent.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

The Group's result for the period January 1 â March 31, 2021 , amounted to MEUR -1.4Â (-2) corresponding to EUR -0.01 (-0.02) per share.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

EBITDA for the period January 1 â March 31, 2021 , amounted to MEUR 0.3 (0.3).

Equity as of March 31, 2021 amounted to MEUR 17.8 (18.2) corresponding to EUR 0.15 (0.15) per share.

A bid for all outstanding shares in ZAGG shares was approved on February 18 , 2021.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â The bid level was at the current share price so will not have an effect for the P&L but will contribute with approximately 2.5 MEUR in cash, with a potential upside of USD 0.25 per share if certain conditions are met corresponding to an additional USD 159.4 thousands . Significant events after the end of the period

STRAX subsidiary Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announced Urbanista Los Angeles, the world's first self-charging, wireless active noise cancelling headphones, powered by Powerfoyleâ¢ solar cell material. Using advanced green technology, Los Angeles converts all forms of light, outdoor and indoor, into energy to deliver virtually infinite playtime. "Our strong sales growth in Q1 was driven by the Health & Wellness product category and we also experienced positive development in accessories and audio products relative to 2020. All our markets were affected by some form of lockdown or social restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the quarter, which negatively impacted sell-through with our brick-and-mortar customers."Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Gudmundur Palmason, CEO

