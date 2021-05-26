BT Selects IR's Experience Management Solution for Digital Workplace Portfolio

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BT Selects IR's Experience Management Solution for Digital Workplace Portfolio

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SYDNEY, May 26, 2021

Key takeaways:

  • IR has been selected to monitor and manage user experience for Unified Communications delivered to multinational customers from BT's new digital services platform.
  • It is the only contract to date BT has signed for an application & experience monitoring solution for the platform and was won by IR following a request for proposal (RFP) issued by BT.
  • IR Collaborate helps BT ensure the highest quality meetings and calls to enable end-to-end proactive experience and performance management across vendor platforms in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid.

SYDNEY, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â IR (

ASX:IRI, Financial), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has been selected to monitor, manage, and ensure the highest quality experience for users of BT's managed unified communications and collaboration services, BT Meetings, which are delivered to multinational customers via its new digital service platform.

It is the only contract to date signed by BT for an application & experience monitoring solution for its digital services platform and was won by IR following a request for proposal (RFP) issued last year.

"Selecting the right partners is critical for success. We chose IR because we share the same goal of delivering outstanding customer experiences," said Andrew Small, Managing Director, Global Portfolio, BT. "Our new digital services platform provides customers with flexibility and choice while ensuring the highest quality services and user experience.Â  IR Collaborate meets our needs today and has the capability to adapt as our customers' needs change in the future."

IR Collaborate integrates with BT's Meetings services, which are built around leading industry solutions including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Cisco Webex. It enables BT to offer unified, real-time, end-to-end visibility and control across its multi-vendor, multi-platform environments.Â 

BT will use the IR Collaborate suite of solutions, powered by the next generation Prognosis hybrid Cloud platform, to:

  • Provide enhanced managed services, increasing revenue and adding value to customers.
  • Gain real-time insight into the video and voice quality of meetings and calls to understand user experience.
  • Track usage and adoption against KPIs to help their customers maximize ROI on UC investments.
  • Proactively alert on quality degradation and possible service-impacting issues before they impact users.
  • Isolate and troubleshoot issues quickly, allowing faster resolution and improving operational efficiency.

"This is an exciting time of growth and innovation for both IR and BT. Collaboration tools are more mission critical than ever, and customers expect the highest quality meetings, every time," said John Ruthven, CEO of IR. "We're delighted BT has chosen IR Collaborate and look forward to helping them exceed those expectations and deliver the best possible user experience to their customers everywhere."

With support for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Avaya, Cisco, and soon, Cisco Webex, IR Collaborate enables enterprises and service providers to effectively manage multi-vendor unified communication and collaboration environments. IR is uniquely positioned to simplify complexity and ensure customers can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.

About IR

IR is the corporate brand name of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countriesâincluding some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies rely on IR to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe. For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN90707&sd=2021-05-26 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bt-selects-irs-experience-management-solution-for-digital-workplace-portfolio-301299599.html

SOURCE IR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN90707&Transmission_Id=202105260325PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN90707&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment