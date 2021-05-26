North American Government Agency Selects Allot for Nationwide Network Traffic Analysis

Hod Hasharon, Israel, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. ( ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a North American government agency has selected the Allot Traffic Intelligence Platform for a national rollout.

The government customer, with hundreds of thousands of end users, is in the process of digitalization of their datacenter infrastructure. They are working toward consolidating their data centers into a handful of regional cores that are managed centrally, with each datacenter needing to scale up to more than 100Gbps of throughput. The agency needs a traffic intelligence solution that can handle the massive traffic load, provide full network visibility and precise application control to ensure excellent Quality of Experience (QoE) for their users.

The Allot Traffic Intelligence Platform provides a consolidated view of the network so that network and security teams can act precisely and quickly to assure IT operations, network service, and application QoE. The platform is a centrally managed solution that can scale to provide visibility for far more traffic than competing solutions and provides advanced analytics with intuitive graphical dashboards and real-time reports. It also delivers best in class application awareness and control, application/protocol identification, QoS and traffic prioritization.

âThe customerâs existing solution was discontinued and could not scale up to meet their new demands,â said Tomer Egozi, Vice President Global Enterprise Sales at Allot. âThe Allot Traffic Intelligence Platform was the clear replacement choice in terms of capacity, application awareness and control, total network visibility and scalability.â

