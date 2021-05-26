Logo
Genasys Inc. Receives TRM Certification of its Emergency Management GEM Software from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

GEM Software Services Support RenewedÂ by Iowa City, IA Veterans Affairs Hospital

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN DIEGO, CA â May 26, 2021 â Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced the receipt of Technical Reference Model (TRM) software evaluation process certification for Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) to operate on U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) networks.

The Company also announced a multi-year software services support renewal from the Iowa Veterans Affairs Health Care System (Iowa City VA). Leveraging GEM Enterprise for Government software, the feature-rich solution combines physical security integrations for event automations and advanced alert response.

âThe Iowa City VA is running GEM Enterprise for Government with several physical security automations that include Simplex fire systems, Lenel access control, IPAWS (the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Integrated Public Alert & Warning System), desktop and mobile panic buttons, and operator action inputs,â said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. âNow TRM-certified by the VA, GEM is supporting 2-way SMS, email, pop-ups, callouts; and PA speakers, pagers, and land mobile radio outputs for the Iowa City VA Medical Center.â

GEM delivers alerts and notifications during everyday duties and critical events via voice calls, SMS messages, emails, pop-ups, callouts, mobile and desktop alerts, and other government communication channels. When integrated with active directories and human resources, visitor management and building control systems, GEM provides full redundancy and high resilience for staff safety.

All Genasys products are trademarks of Genasys Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned is this release are the property of their respective owners.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasysâ¢Â is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe.Â Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Companyâs unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRADÂ®Â long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 73 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and managementâs expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the âRisk Factorsâ section of the Companyâs Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations ContactsJim Fanucchi and Satya ChillaraDarrow Associates, [email protected]

