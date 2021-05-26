Logo
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Homebuilderâs mission to change lives and leave a lasting impact on the world reflected through its innovative communities and ESG initiatives

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which is available at investors.tripointehomes.com/ESG. The report details the companyâs ideals and endeavors regarding important ESG policies, actions and commitments to advance its sustainability initiatives and positively impact society.

âWe are in the life-changing business, a core belief and mindset that extends beyond our role as one of the nationâs largest homebuilders and influences every aspect of our organization,â said Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. âWe believe that we have a responsibility not only to our customers, but also to our team members, trade partners, stockholders and other stakeholders to make a positive impact through the way that we conduct our business. Both our board of directors and senior management team consider ESG issues of vital importance and are pleased to provide our stakeholders with greater insight into our efforts to conduct business in an ethical, responsible manner.â

Tri Pointe Homesâ ESG report highlights its corporate governance practices, commitment to healthy and environmentally responsible business practices, adherence to social responsibility and building connected communities and establishment of a passionate workplace culture, including its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, employee engagement, training and development programs and health and safety practices.

âAs a large-scale homebuilder, Tri Pointe Homes has a unique opportunity to shape the world around us in a positive manner, both in terms of the communities that we build and the way we treat our team members, trade partners and homebuyers,â Bauer added. âWe hold ourselves to a high standard and continuously strive to make a positive impact on both our people and communities, including through our LivingSmartÂ® program established in 2001. To that end, we have established a framework for ESG that emphasizes environmental sustainability, a diverse and empowered workforce and appropriate oversight over the way in which we conduct our business.â

The report also leverages the reporting framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for companies within the âHome Buildersâ industry and highlights several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to which Tri Pointe Homes believes its current strategies and priorities most closely align.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.
One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe HomesÂ® (: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it servesâsome for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazineâs 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations
[email protected], 949-478-8696

Media Contact:

Carol Ruiz, NewGround PR & Marketing
[email protected], 310-437-0045

