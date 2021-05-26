Equillium to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. ( EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place June 1 â 4, 2021.



Bruce Steel, Equilliumâs chief executive officer, and Dolca Thomas, M.D., Equilliumâs executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer, will review each of the ongoing clinical programs in acute graft-versus-host disease, lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma. Mr. Steel, Dr. Thomas and other members of Equilliumâs leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Date:Â Â Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Time:Â Â 11:00 AM Eastern Time | 8:00 AM Pacific Time Location:Â Â Virtual Webcast

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the âInvestorsâ section of the Companyâs website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

For more information, visitÂ www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact

Michael Moore

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+1-619-302-4431

[email protected]

Media Contacts

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

[email protected]