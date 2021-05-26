Logo
Kronos Bio Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. ( KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET; and
  • Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from the Investors & Media section of the companyâs website atÂ www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.
Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio is developing a portfolio of spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitors, entospletinib (ENTO) and lanraplenib (LANRA), for the treatment of NPM1-mutated and FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-dependent solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company onÂ LinkedIn.

Company contact:
Stephanie Yao
Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
650-525-6605
[email protected]

Investors:
Claudia Styslinger
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]

Media:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
[email protected]

