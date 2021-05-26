AMSC to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on June 2, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AMSC to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on June 2, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

AYER, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC ( AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the gridâ¢ and protect and expand the capability of the Navyâs fleet, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 3, 2021. On this call, management will discuss market trends, and the Companyâs recent accomplishments, financial results, and business outlook.

Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the âInvestorsâ section of the Companyâs website atÂ https://www.amsc.com. To preregister for the call, go to ClickToJoinLink. Callers who click on the link will be able to enter their information to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may preregister 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 866-248-8441 or 323-289-6581 and using conference ID 8268096.

A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using conference passcode 8268096.

About AMSC ( AMSC)
AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the worldâs demand for smarter, cleaner â¦ better energyâ¢. Through its Gridtecâ¢ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetecâ¢ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtecâ¢ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Companyâs solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

Â©2021 AMSC. AMSC, American Superconductor, Amperium, Gridtec, Marinetec, Windtec, Orchestrate the Rhythm and Harmony of Power on the Grid and Smarter, Cleaner â¦ Better Energy are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective holders.Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â Â 

AMSC ContactsÂ 
AMSC Communications Manager:Investor Relations Contact:
Nicol GolezLHA Investor Relations
Phone: 978-399-8344Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
[email protected]Phone: 212-838-3777
Â [email protected]
ti?nf=ODI0MzA4NiM0MjAxOTcyIzIwMjExMjg=
90db100f-1916-4b30-bd0c-d0f3ff6fac54
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment