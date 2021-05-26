electroCore to Present at Investor Conferences in June

ROCKAWAY, NJ, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that its management team will present a several investor conferences during the month of June. The conferencing details are as follows:



Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE .Â

LD Micro Invitational XI:

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE .

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference:Â

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE .

Dan Goldberger, electroCoreâs Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Posner, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the Companyâs during a live presentation and will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.Â

