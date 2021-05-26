KemPharm, Inc. Announces Orange Book Listing for Six Patents Covering Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) and Confirmation of NCE Status

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KemPharm, Inc. Announces Orange Book Listing for Six Patents Covering Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) and Confirmation of NCE Status

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

SDX is KemPharmâs proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH) and the primary active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in AZSTARYSâ¢

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. ( KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that six U.S. patents governing serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), KemPharmâs prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), and AZSTARYSâ¢, areÂ now listed in theÂ U.S. Food and Drug AdministrationÂ (FDA) publication,Â âApproved Drug ProductsÂ with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations,â commonly known as the âOrange Book.â In addition, the Orange Book listing confirms the status of SDX, which is the primary API in AZSTARYS, as a new chemical entity (NCE), which provides at least five years of market exclusivity.

AZSTARYS was conditionally approved by the FDA in March 2021 as a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older. Recently, SDX was classified as a Schedule IV controlled substance by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and thereby formally approved for marketing in the U.S. SDX is the primary API in KP484, an investigational ADHD treatment, and the only API in KP879, an investigational treatment for stimulant use disorder (SUD).

âThe Orange Book listing of these six patents covering SDXâs composition of matter and its method of use is an important step in protecting AZSTARYS and KemPharmâs additional SDX-based products from patent infringements,â said Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive of KemPharm. âMoreover, this is another significant value-building event for SDX as we advance towards the anticipated commercialization of AZSTARYS and the expected initiation of the clinical program for KP879.â

Among the listed patents, U.S. Patent No. 9,079,928, due to expire on July 27, 2032, is a composition of matter patent. The other five patents are all slated to expire on December 9, 2037 and include U.S. Patent No. 10,584,112 and U.S. Patent No. 10,584,113 (composition of matter and method of use patents), U.S. Patent No. 10,759,778 (method of use), U.S. Patent No. 10,858,341 (composition of matter and method of use) and U.S. Patent No. 10,954,213 (composition of matter). All or some of these patents may be subject to patent term extension.

The Orange Book listing confirms that SDX, which is contained within AZSTARYS, is an NCE, which provides five years of market exclusivity that expires on May 7, 2026. During the NCE exclusivity period, the FDA cannot approve a new drug application (NDA), an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) or a 505(b)(2) application for another product based on the same API, regardless of indication. If another party attempts to rely upon the clinical data for SDX for a generic or other new drug application, which cannot be filed prior to four years post-approval, the patent holder can sue and receive an automatic 30-month stay, which has the practical implication of extending the exclusivity period for up to an additional two and a half years. These market exclusivity periods run parallel to the applicable patent exclusivity period but can provide the benefit of avoiding patent defense costs during the first four years of NCE exclusivity and during the early years of sales and marketing.

Patents listed in the Orange Book cover drugs that the FDA has approved and deemed both safe and effective for the general public's use. Inclusion in the bookâs list of patents can make it easier for drug makers to monitor for new generic drugs that could potentially arrive on the U.S. market and infringe on their own patents.

About AZSTARYSâ¢:

AZSTARYSâ¢ is an FDA-approved, once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years or older. AZSTARYS consists of SDX, KemPharmâs prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate release d-MPH.

The complete approved prescribing information for AZSTARYS may be downloaded in PDF format here:Â https://kempharm.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/AZSTARYS-Master-Label-Final_20210302.pdf

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LATÂ® (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology.Â KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LATÂ® technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharmâs prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, stimulant use disorder (SUD) and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). KemPharmâs lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of SUD, KP879, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphenidate (SDX). In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for AZSTARYSâ¢, a new once-daily treatment for ADHD in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZÂ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as âmay,â âwill,â âexpect,â âproject,â âestimate,â âanticipate,â âplan,â âbelieve,â âpotential,â âshould,â âcontinueâ or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential benefits of the NCE exclusivity, and the potential benefits of the patent exclusivity for SDX, are based on information currently available to KemPharm and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning KemPharmâs business are described in detail in KemPharmâs Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and KemPharmâs other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KemPharm is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KemPharm Contacts:

Jason Rando / Maureen McEnroe, CFA
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
(212) 375-2665 / 2664
[email protected]
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0MzQxNSM0MjAyODY4IzIwMTc3NTc=
776bee8a-4bc6-48a5-ad32-325caa3b427b
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment