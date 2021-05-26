The Durst Organization repositions landmark Manhattan building by installing View Smart Windows

NEW YORKÂ and MILPITAS, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Durst Organization today announced it has installed smart windows from View, Inc. ( VIEW) (âViewâ) at 825 Third Avenue, its newly-renovated, 530,000-square-foot, 40-story office tower in New York City. 825 Third Avenue will be the first office building in New York City to use smart windows that also incorporate View Immersive Experience, a solution that transforms smart windows into transparent, digital screens to enable truly immersive communications, content sharing, and user interactions. Learn more at: https://view.com/product/view-immersive-experience

Smart windows transform the tenant experience by providing more natural light and views, improve human health, and also reduce energy consumption by blocking heat and glare.

âThe real estate industry is going through a transformation, and 825 Third Avenue showcases the future by providing better health and wellness for the users, taking care of our planet, and creating a transformative experiences for tenants," said Jonathan (Jody) Durst, president of The Durst Organization. âWith View, we are reimagining the office experience by deploying smart windows that not only provide more natural light and views but also turn into high-definition, transparent, touch displays that enable collaboration through video conferences, digital whiteboards, and entertainment reminiscent of what was once science fiction.â

âThe Durst Organization has been a leader in sustainable buildings for decades, long before legislators began discussing the impact of climate change,â said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View. âWith 825 Third Avenue, Durst is again setting a new standard for sustainable, healthy and connected buildings to usher in a new era of real estate thatâs all about the tenant experience.â

View is the market leader in smart windows that use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increase access to natural light and views of the outdoors, minimize heat and glare, and reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. View is designed into 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences.

Research shows that employees working next to View Smart Windows experience 50% reductions in eyestrain and headaches, improve their sleep by over 30 minutes per night and improve their cognitive function by 42 percent. These findings are particularly important today as companies focus on employee health and wellness, and re-entering the workplace with confidence. Research also shows that buildings designed to increase access to natural light yield 5% - 6% higher rents.

The Durst Organization is targeting LEED Gold certification for 825 Third Avenue and View Smart Windows can capture points in up to seven LEED categories.

About View

View is a technology company and the market leader in smart windows. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, to improve peopleâs health and experience in buildings, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation also includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.view.com

About the Durst Organization

The Durst Organization, founded in 1915 by Joseph Durst, is the owner, manager, and builder of 13 million square feet of premiere Manhattan office towers and over three million square feet of residential rental properties with 2,500 rental residences built, and over 3,500 rental residences in the pipeline. The Durst Organization is recognized as a world leader in the development of high-performance and environmentally advanced commercial and residential buildings where people live, work and thrive. For more information, please visit www.durst.org

Contacts:

For Investors:Â

[email protected]

Samuel Meehan

408-493-1358

For Media:Â

Tom Nolan, Great Ink

[email protected]

908-392-0333



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/666f117a-b25c-4b42-bfb5-1fb0d651aaf2