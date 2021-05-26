PLUS Products Announces Date for the Release of First Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the âCompanyâ or âPLUSâ) today announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 after markets close on May 28, 2021.



Conference Call Details

At 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time the same day (May 28, 2021) the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and its recent corporate highlights.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: (866) 220-4156

Toll / International: (864) 663-5231

*Participants should request the Plus Products Earnings Call or provide conference ID: 2654934

The call will also be webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hxgzzmmm . Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Following the conclusion of the call, there will be an archived audio webcast of the conference call available for replay on PlusProductsInc.com.

Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO, and company representatives will be conducting a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis and hemp food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumersâ lives. PLUSâs mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable â that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

For further information contact:

Jake Heimark

CEO & Co-founder

[email protected]

Investors:

Cole Stewart

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Tel +1 778.231.6324

Media:

Mattio Communications

Public Relations

[email protected]

