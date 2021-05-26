PLUS Products Announces Date for the Release of First Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the âCompanyâ or âPLUSâ) today announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 after markets close on May 28, 2021.
Conference Call Details
At 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time the same day (May 28, 2021) the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and its recent corporate highlights.
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Toll-Free: (866) 220-4156
Toll / International: (864) 663-5231
*Participants should request the Plus Products Earnings Call or provide conference ID: 2654934
The call will also be webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hxgzzmmm. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Following the conclusion of the call, there will be an archived audio webcast of the conference call available for replay on PlusProductsInc.com.
Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO, and company representatives will be conducting a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.
About PLUS
PLUS is a cannabis and hemp food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumersâ lives. PLUSâs mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable â that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
For further information contact:
Jake Heimark
CEO & Co-founder
[email protected]
Investors:
Cole Stewart
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel +1 778.231.6324
Media:
Mattio Communications
Public Relations
[email protected]
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
