Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. ( DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyneâs website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/investors-and-media and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases.Â With its proprietary FORCEâ¢ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed toÂ overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches.Â Dyneâs broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for serious muscle diseases includes programs for myotonicÂ dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visitÂ https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us onÂ Twitter,Â LinkedInÂ andÂ Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics

Amy Reilly

[email protected]

857-341-1203