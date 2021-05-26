Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

DEVON, Pa., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba, will present a company overview during the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Companyâs management during the conference should contact the Jefferies conference coordinator. A webcast of the presentation will be available under the Events & Webcasts tab of the Investors section of the Zynerba website at www.zynerba.com. An archived replay will be available on the Companyâs website following the event for 60 days.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.Â Â

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as âpredicts,â âbelieves,â âpotential,â âproposed,â âcontinue,â âestimates,â âanticipates,â âexpects,â âplans,â âintends,â âmay,â âcould,â âmight,â âwill,â âshouldâ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Companyâs current expectations. These and other risks are described in the Companyâs periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available atÂ www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact

Peter Vozzo

Westwicke/ICR

Office: 443-213-0505

Cell: 443-377-4767

[email protected]

Â

