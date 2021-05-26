Sunrise Credit Union Adopts nCino Platform to Provide a First-Class Member Experience

TORONTO and BRANDON, Manitoba, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. ( NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Manitobaâs Sunrise Credit Union is live on the nCino Bank Operating SystemÂ®. Sunrise will now be able to offer a user-friendly, digital on-line and in-branch Deposit Account Opening experience members today expect through the nCino platform. The nCino platform will be able to significantly reduce the time required to open new memberships and new accounts, allowing Sunrise employees the ability to spend an increased amount of personal time with their members to understand their financial needs and provide a first-class customer experience.



In addition to utilizing nCinoâs Deposit Account Opening solution, Sunrise has also purchased nCinoâs Commercial Banking, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage solutions which it plans to roll-out in phases to help further automate tasks to drive organizational efficiency, scalability and speed.

âWe conducted an extensive review of potential partners and selected nCino because they not only offered a solution that could provide our members the very best experience, but their corporate values align closely to those of Sunrise,â said Tim Klassen, President & CEO at Sunrise Credit Union. âThe pandemic has required us to find new ways to meet our membersâ needs including moving many business activities online. The introduction of nCino will enable us to provide more self-service and electronic communication options to our members, which was the most pressing issue for us to solve.â

With approximately 34,000 members, Sunrise Credit Unionâs goal is to provide personalized financial services to benefit its members and communities. Sunrise recognized the need to continue to innovate and improve in order to meet the changing needs of its members and nCino is a key component to achieving these goals. The nCino Bank Operating System digitizes, automates and streamlines complex processes and workflow through a single-digital platform that can be accessed anytime, anywhere and from any internet-enabled device. Through the nCino platform, Sunrise has been able to substantially reduce the time it takes to open deposit accounts and member onboarding time has been reduced by about half.

âDigital transformation should be done with a focus on meeting the needs of each and every member while also enhancing operational efficiency,â said Cam Sterrett, nCino's General Manager, Canada. âSunrise understood the need to enhance their processes to enable them to streamline their current offerings, freeing up employee time to focus on meeting the needs of their members. Weâre thrilled to be able to continue carving our footprint throughout Canada and partner with institutions as innovative as Sunrise.â

About nCino

nCino ( NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating SystemÂ®Â empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle,Â andÂ open deposit and other accountsÂ across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit:Â www.ncino.com.

About Sunrise Credit Union

Sunrise Credit Union formed in 2008 and now offers personalized service from 20 branches located in Baldur, Boissevain, Brandon, Cypress River, Deloraine, Grandview, Hartney, Holland, Laurier, Melita, Minnedosa, Oakburn, Reston, Sandy Lake, Shoal Lake, Ste. Rose du lac, Strathclair, Treherne, Virden, and Waskada. Sunrise Credit Union has approximately 34,000 members and about 240 employees.

