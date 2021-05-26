Logo
Purple Biotech to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

REHOVOT, Israel, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech", or the "Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 8:30am EST. The conference will take place from June 1 â June 4, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference â June 1-4, 2021

Date: Friday, June 4, 2021

Time: 8:30-8:55am EST

Webcast: Virtual webinar link here

Webcast Replay Link: Â A replay will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section on the Companyâs website at https://purple-biotech.com/Investors

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. The Company is currently advancing NT219 as a monotherapy treatment of solid tumors, followed by a dose escalation of NT219 in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer (SCCHN) or colorectal adenocarcinoma in a Phase 1/2 study, and an expansion phase of NT219 at its recommended phase 2 level in combination with cetuximab in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, an immune checkpoint protein that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company is advancing CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in selected cancer indications in a Phase 1b study followed by a Phase 2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement, as amended, with Bristol Myers Squibb for the planned Phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (OpdivoÂ®) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and in combination with nivolumab in addition to nab-paclitaxel (ABRAXANEÂ®) in patients with pancreatic cancer. The Company is also the owner of ConsensiÂ®, an FDA-approved fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate, for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension that was approved by the FDA for marketing in the U.S. ConsensiÂ® is being sold in the U.S. by Burke Therapeutics, the marketing partner of the Company's U.S. distributor, Coeptis Pharmaceuticals. The Company has also partnered to commercialize Consensi in China and South Korea. The Companyâs corporate headquarters are located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://www.purple-biotech.com.

Company Contact:

Gil Efron
Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+972-3-933-3121 ext. #105

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala
[email protected]
+1 646-627-8390

