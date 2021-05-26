Alignment Healthcare's "Care Anywhere" Program Sets Industry Standards for Care of Chronically Ill Seniors, Achieving Double Industry Average Member Satisfaction

ORANGE, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since launching its high-tech, high-touch Care Anywhere program in 2017, Alignment Healthcare, a mission-based Medicare Advantage insurance company founded in 2013, has served more than 4,000 high-risk members suffering from multiple chronic health conditions with unparalleled excellence in virtual care and member satisfaction. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76 among its Care Anywhere members, satisfaction nearly doubled that of the industry, which averages a score of 30-40 according to Customer Guru, a commercial provider of member satisfaction tracking services. On average, a Care Anywhere patient is 77 years old, has five to six chronic conditions â from heart failure to diabetes â and monthly institutional health care expenditures in excess of $2,500 prior to their first Care Anywhere visit.



This high satisfaction is a direct result of Alignmentâs Care Anywhere model, which delivers coordinated and preventive care proven to optimize clinical outcomes while driving down care costs. Staffed by Alignmentâs own dedicated care team, the program uses the companyâs technology platform, AVAâ¢, to first stratify members based on their health status and social needs, and then to support the care team in delivering personalized, timely and coordinated care wherever members need it â at the seniorâs home, in a health care facility or through a virtual channel. During the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alignment rapidly pivoted clinical care to a virtual setting, shifting from approximately 97 percent of care delivered in the memberâs home to 100 percent care delivered telephonically and virtually in just 30 days.

âUnlike many managed care plans, Alignment Healthcare has built these services in-house to provide valuable, high-quality care to our members. By investing in their care proactively, our model has consistently reduced unnecessary and costly care while improving the quality of our membersâ lifestyle and health care experience,â said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. âTo date, the Care Anywhere program is unparalleled in its level of compassionate care, the quality of clinical outcomes and the depth of care coordination. Beyond the improved clinical outcomes and care experiences, we also create cost savings, allowing us to reinvest in even richer benefits to serve our growing population of seniors as their needs evolve.â

One example of Care Anywhere at work is with an Alignment member who suffers from multiple chronic conditions, including severe depression, schizophrenia, opioid dependence and estrangement from his three adult children. His primary care physician was not aware that the opioids he takes rendered his psychiatric medications ineffective. Once AVAâ¢ identified his risk, the Alignment Care Anywhere team devised a holistic, high-touch care plan that includes regular outreach, care coordination across his providers and pharmacy, and a support system for him via family, neighbors and community service providers. His care team also identified the medication regimen that works best for him, and coordinates with transportation providers and a local pharmacy to ensure he has reliable access to the care and medications he needs.

Overall, Alignmentâs Care Anywhere program has helped reduce the hospitalization rate, emergency room visit rate and skilled nursing facility admission rate of the planâs at-risk members when compared to Medicare fee-for-service performance, according to CMS data. During calendar year 2019, nine percent of Alignment members were identified as chronically ill, yet accounted for more than 65 percent of the companyâs institutional claims. That same year, claims expenditures from inpatient, emergency room and skilled nursing sites of service represented approximately 69 percent of total institutional claims expenditures for at-risk members. By preventing avoidable utilization of the health care system with superior care, Alignment reduced claims expenditures in some of the largest medical expense categories.

For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com





About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact

Jennifer Spoerri

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare

[email protected]