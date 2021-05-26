Alignment Healthcare's "Care Anywhere" Program Sets Industry Standards for Care of Chronically Ill Seniors, Achieving Double Industry Average Member Satisfaction

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alignment Healthcare's "Care Anywhere" Program Sets Industry Standards for Care of Chronically Ill Seniors, Achieving Double Industry Average Member Satisfaction

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

ORANGE, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since launching its high-tech, high-touch Care Anywhere program in 2017, Alignment Healthcare, a mission-based Medicare Advantage insurance company founded in 2013, has served more than 4,000 high-risk members suffering from multiple chronic health conditions with unparalleled excellence in virtual care and member satisfaction. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76 among its Care Anywhere members, satisfaction nearly doubled that of the industry, which averages a score of 30-40 according to Customer Guru, a commercial provider of member satisfaction tracking services. On average, a Care Anywhere patient is 77 years old, has five to six chronic conditions â from heart failure to diabetes â and monthly institutional health care expenditures in excess of $2,500 prior to their first Care Anywhere visit.

This high satisfaction is a direct result of Alignmentâs Care Anywhere model, which delivers coordinated and preventive care proven to optimize clinical outcomes while driving down care costs. Staffed by Alignmentâs own dedicated care team, the program uses the companyâs technology platform, AVAâ¢, to first stratify members based on their health status and social needs, and then to support the care team in delivering personalized, timely and coordinated care wherever members need it â at the seniorâs home, in a health care facility or through a virtual channel. During the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alignment rapidly pivoted clinical care to a virtual setting, shifting from approximately 97 percent of care delivered in the memberâs home to 100 percent care delivered telephonically and virtually in just 30 days.

âUnlike many managed care plans, Alignment Healthcare has built these services in-house to provide valuable, high-quality care to our members. By investing in their care proactively, our model has consistently reduced unnecessary and costly care while improving the quality of our membersâ lifestyle and health care experience,â said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. âTo date, the Care Anywhere program is unparalleled in its level of compassionate care, the quality of clinical outcomes and the depth of care coordination. Beyond the improved clinical outcomes and care experiences, we also create cost savings, allowing us to reinvest in even richer benefits to serve our growing population of seniors as their needs evolve.â

One example of Care Anywhere at work is with an Alignment member who suffers from multiple chronic conditions, including severe depression, schizophrenia, opioid dependence and estrangement from his three adult children. His primary care physician was not aware that the opioids he takes rendered his psychiatric medications ineffective. Once AVAâ¢ identified his risk, the Alignment Care Anywhere team devised a holistic, high-touch care plan that includes regular outreach, care coordination across his providers and pharmacy, and a support system for him via family, neighbors and community service providers. His care team also identified the medication regimen that works best for him, and coordinates with transportation providers and a local pharmacy to ensure he has reliable access to the care and medications he needs.

Overall, Alignmentâs Care Anywhere program has helped reduce the hospitalization rate, emergency room visit rate and skilled nursing facility admission rate of the planâs at-risk members when compared to Medicare fee-for-service performance, according to CMS data. During calendar year 2019, nine percent of Alignment members were identified as chronically ill, yet accounted for more than 65 percent of the companyâs institutional claims. That same year, claims expenditures from inpatient, emergency room and skilled nursing sites of service represented approximately 69 percent of total institutional claims expenditures for at-risk members. By preventing avoidable utilization of the health care system with superior care, Alignment reduced claims expenditures in some of the largest medical expense categories.

For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com


About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact
Jennifer Spoerri
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0MzQwNCM0MjAyNjA3IzIyMDcwNTU=
1034b4bc-893e-4a74-90c7-a77b6c1d0ff8
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment