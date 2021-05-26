Foghorn Therapeutics to Present in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. ( FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.
Events:
Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation and 1x1s
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
10:00am ET
Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1s
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
8:00am ET
A live webcast of both presentations can be accessed under âEvents & Presentationsâ in the Investors section of the Companyâs website, www.foghorntx.com.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
FoghornÂ® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic ControlÂ® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.
Media Contact:
Fanny CavaliÃ©, Foghorn Therapeutics
[email protected]
Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy
[email protected]
Investor Relations Contact:
Allan Reine, Foghorn Therapeutics
[email protected]
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
[email protected]
