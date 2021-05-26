Terazo Secures Funding from Tercera and Twilio to Accelerate Growth and Expand Its National Footprint

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Terazo Secures Funding from Tercera and Twilio to Accelerate Growth and Expand Its National Footprint

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Strategic Investment, Led by Tercera with Participation from Twilio, Will Accelerate Growth and Support the Rapid Scaling of Integration and Automation Services

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., May 26, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terazo, a software development and managed services firm, announced today it has closed a funding round of $10+ million. The round was led by Tercera, a growth-focused investment and advisory firm specializing in cloud professional services, with participation from Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform.

Photo_May_24__2_33_27_PM.jpg

This funding will accelerate Terazo's hiring efforts and pursuit of strategic acquisitions and partnerships, enabling the company to scale its growing integration and automation services and expand nationally. Custom development, automation and cloud integration experienced rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as clients sought to transfer traditional, office-based contact centers and other customer-facing platforms to the cloud. Terazo has become a trusted partner in this journey, and in the adoption of new business capabilities.

"One of Terazo's core values is to 'Seek Meaningful Work,' and this strategic investment will allow us to expand our team and hire the additional sales and engineering talent needed to deepen relationships with customers," said Mark Wensell, CEO of Terazo. "We have built a reputation for helping organizations build, automate and integrate technology-based solutions that create lasting competitive advantage and economies of scale. We look forward to using this investment to support the growing number of companies who have accelerated their digital transformation timelines and are seeking a long-term partner on this journey."

"Terazo is the epitome of a third wave cloud consultancy -- from the specialized skills the team brings, to its unique culture," said Dan Lascell, Partner at Tercera. "Terazo's ability to help traditional businesses and startups alike develop, integrate and automate their internal and customer-facing digital experiences unlocks an incredible amount of business value. We're excited to partner with the Terazo team to bring those capabilities to an even wider market."

"Terazo's alignment with our cloud-centric, API-first development approach, and the great work they've done for our customers makes them an important partner within our growing partner ecosystem," said Glenn Weinstein, chief customer officer at Twilio. "Twilio's customer engagement platform enables the world's builders, and Terazo really embodies the builder mindset."

Terazo is Tercera's second strategic investment. Terazo is a member of Twilio's partner program.Â Dan Lascell from Tercera will be joining the Terazo Board of Directors.

About Terazo
Terazo is a solutions-oriented, platform-centric software development and managed services firm offering integration and automation services that enable clients large and small to run more efficiently and realize new business value. The growing company, founded in 2016, supports mission-critical platforms, applications, and online services for customers in a wide variety of fields. For more information, please visit https://terazo.com.

About Tercera
Tercera is an investment and advisory firm founded to accelerate the growth of people-centric businesses. Specializing in the $460 billion cloud professional services market, the Tercera team is composed of invested operators who know first-hand what it takes to build and scale a successful cloud services business. Tercera (Spanish for 'third') is on a mission to identify the people and partners who will lead the next wave of cloud computing - the Third Wave - and provide them with the capital, counsel and connections they need to scale faster and take an outsized share of the market. For more information, visit: https://www.tercera.io/.

Contact:Â Trevor Dickerson
Phone:Â 804.467.4455
Email:Â [email protected]

Photo_May_24__2_30_24_PM0_edited.jpg

terazogroup3.jpg

TZO_18_0199_Logo_Development_O2_Logo_Vertical_RGB_Full_Color_TAG_copy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH89987&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terazo-secures-funding-from-tercera-and-twilio-to-accelerate-growth-and-expand-its-national-footprint-301299349.html

SOURCE Terazo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH89987&Transmission_Id=202105260730PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH89987&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment