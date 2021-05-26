Rigel to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website several minutes prior to the start of the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer and rare immune diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSEÂ® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product is also commercially available in Europe (TAVLESSE) and Canada (TAVALISSE) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients.Â Â

Fostamatinib is currently being studied in a Phase 3Â clinical trialÂ for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA)1;Â a Phase 3 clinical trialÂ for the treatment of hospitalizedÂ patients withÂ COVID-191; an NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, in collaboration with Inova Health System; and a Phase 2Â clinical trial for the treatment ofÂ COVID-19 being conducted by Imperial College London.Â Â

Rigel's other clinical programs include its interleukin receptor-associated kinase (IRAK) inhibitor program, and a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase (RIP1) inhibitor program in clinical development with partner Eli Lilly and Company. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners AstraZeneca,Â BerGenBioÂ ASA, and Daiichi Sankyo.Â

Please seeÂ www.TAVALISSE.comÂ for full Prescribing Information.Â

1The product for this use or indication is investigational and has not been proven safe or effective by any regulatory authority.Â

