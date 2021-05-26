TechX Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mobilum, a Digital Wallet and Payment Technology Gateway

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TechX Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mobilum, a Digital Wallet and Payment Technology Gateway

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â TechX Technologies Inc. ("TechX'' or the "Company'') (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1), a company focused on emerging technologies including crypto, blockchain, AI, and cloud technologies, today announced that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in Mobilum OÃÂ ("Mobilum") for C$16,000,000.

TechX_Technologies_Inc__TechX_Signs_Definitive_Agreement_to_Acqu.jpg

Mobilum, a financial technology start-up that provides the fiat infrastructure to the cryptocurrency industry, is a licensed plug-and-play fiat-to-crypto gateway and payment processing technology solution for exchanges, wallets, brokers, liquidity providers, and cryptocurrency businesses. Mobilum's simple-to-use on-ramp and off-ramp solution makes integration easy for businesses whose users buy and sell cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards. Mobilum guarantees zero chargebacks, the highest acceptance rates, and the lowest transaction fees in the industry (at 2.99%).

Mobilum's daily processing volume ranges from C$100,000 to C$250,000 in transactions for cryptocurrency exchanges that include KuCoin, the sixth largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.Â  Supporting over 200 cryptocurrencies and 80+ fiat currencies,Â Mobilum's payment gateway services are accessible to over 8 million global users.

"With very few exchanges offering credit card processing, we've seen an exponential increase in demand from exchanges and cryptocurrency businesses to utilize our on-ramp solution," said Wojtek Kaszycki, CEO, Mobilum. "The recent crypto correction has actually increased our processing volume because investors want to get in on the price dips.Â  By merging with TechX, Mobilum will be able to increase its liquidity, giving us the ability to process millions of dollars in transactions per month."

In addition to the payment processing technology, TechX will gain access to Mobilum's Xcard digital wallet technology platform. The wallet is expected to launch in Q3 of 2021.

Key Wallet Features:

  • Stake and earn interest of up to 16% APY on select cryptocurrencies
  • Swap multiple cryptocurrencies with lower fees than Ethereum-based protocols but continue to have the ability to swap Ethereum-based tokens
  • Farm DeFi tokens and earn high interest yields
  • Buy and sell over 237 cryptocurrencies
  • On and off ramp with credit cards, electronic transfer funds, and wire transfers
  • AI-based crypto trading signals

"We're excited to be launching a superior interest-bearing cryptocurrency wallet with the marketing power of TechX behind us," continued Kaszycki. "With the growth and complexity of DeFi yield farming, our wallet will make it simple for any beginner to get into DeFi.Â  I feel that our digital wallet could become a superior premium offering dominated by companies like Voyager Digital (CSE:VYGR) (OTC:VYGVF) and the Celsius Network. The user bases and the assets under management within interest-bearing cryptocurrency wallets have exponentially grown over the past year into the multi-billions of dollars. People around the globe are just not satisfied with banks paying out interest under 0.50% anymore. Unbanking is going to become the new norm."

Kaszycki will remain the CEO of Mobilum. A pioneer in the area of Ecommerce and Mcommerce solutions, Kaszycki has over 24 years of experience creating and managing innovative technologies. From the beginning of his professional career, he has engaged in the implementation of innovations that change everyday life. Between 1996 and 2001, Kaszycki managed the first Ecommerce agency in Poland, AGS NewMedia, created the first Ecommerce portal in Poland Empik.com (Polish Amazon). Kaszycki is also the Founder and Chairman of BTC Studios, a publicly traded video gaming company on the Warsaw stock exchange.

"TechX is very excited about acquiring Mobilum's innovative technology, which is creating aÂ  bridge between the fiat and crypto space to speed up the mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide," said Peter Green, CEO, TechX. "The rise in decentralized finance applications is growing rapidly and we expect to soon beÂ  a key player in this ever-growing market."

The Transaction

Under the terms of the Agreement, the shareholders of Mobilum agreed to sell all of the shares issued and outstanding in Mobilum in consideration of the issuance of 26,666,667 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed value of $0.60 per Share for a total aggregate consideration of C$16,000,000. The Shares shall be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

The Company has alsoÂ engaged Rise New Media Inc. ("Rise") for a 2-month digital advertising campaign in connection with the Company's ongoing effort to increase awareness. This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build brand familiarity, general recognition, and awareness within online investor content platforms. Rise will employ state of the art digital advertising, paid distribution, media buying and content creation to execute this important initiative. Under the terms of this agreement, Rise will provide a combination of strategic digital media services, marketing coordination, content production, and data analytics services for a total payment value of $50,000 (CAD) amortized over the 2-month duration of the agreement.Â  In addition, the Company has also engaged KL Invest Group LLC ("KL") for social media marketing and community management for a monthly payment value of $2,237.50 (USD).

On Behalf of the Board,
Peter Green, Chairman and CEO

About TechX Technologies Inc.

TechX Technologies Inc.Â (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (

FRA:C0B1, Financial) is a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies. Led by senior leaders and industry experts, our investors have access to strategically selected portfolio companies that offer technologies across the entire cryptocurrency funnel, unlocking massive market potential.Â  TechX's portfolio of companies includes Mobilum, Catalyx Exchange, Altsignals,Â Xport Digital and Shiftinsights.

About Mobilum

Mobilum, a fintech start-up providing the fiat infrastructure to the cryptocurrency industryÂ and hasÂ a licensed plug and play fiat-to-crypto gateway and payment processing technology solution for exchanges, wallets, brokers, liquidity providers and cryptocurrency businesses. Mobilum's simple to use on-ramp and off-ramp solution makes integration easy for businesses to get their users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with credit and debit cards.Â  The Mobilum digital wallet will provide its customers with competitive prices on over 237 cryptocurrencies and will allow its users to earn high interest rewards and yields with DeFi.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.Â  When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information.Â  Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

favicon.png?sn=TO90300&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techx-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-mobilum-a-digital-wallet-and-payment-technology-gateway-301299776.html

SOURCE TechX Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO90300&Transmission_Id=202105260730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO90300&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment