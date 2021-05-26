Logo
Health Logic Interactive Receives Letter of Support from the Chief of the Division of Nephrology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2021

TSXV: CHIP.H

CALGARY,Â AB, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H)(OTCPK: CHYPF),Â is pleased to announce its wholly-owned operating subsidiary,Â My Health LogicÂ Inc.Â ("My Health Logic"), has received a letter of support on the Company's chronic kidney disease (CKD) technology from nephrologist Chirag R. Parikh, MD, PhD Director, Division of Nephrology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. This letter supports the Company's belief that its lab-on-chip device for the early detection of CKD has the potential to address a large and unmet need of patients who have, or are at risk for developing, CKD.

Health_Logic_Interactive_Inc__Health_Logic_Interactive_Receives.jpg

In his support letter, Dr. Parikh stated, "As the Chief of the Division of Nephrology and the Ronald Peterson Professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, I have the responsibility to manage our division's clinical and research efforts as well as coordinate care delivery for the at-risk population in Baltimore and surrounding areas. Many patients at the highest risk for CKD do not have access to screening, and there is no convenient method for at home/easily accessible devices for patients who require routine monitoring of urine albumin for follow up of their glomerular disease. Â Your proposed device and health delivery platform has an opportunity to transform this space by making screening feasible at every health encounter and potentially at home. "

When asked about this support letter from Dr. Parikh, Dr. Tangri, a member of the Company's scientific development team and one of the co-founders of the device, stated that "according to the CDC more than 100 million Americans are at risk for having CKD, and more than 30 million already have the disease and are at risk for kidney failure and heart attacks. I am delighted that Dr. Parikh shares our vision for improving screening and treatment for patients with or at risk of CKD, and is a believer in upstream interventions that can identify high risk patients for early treatment and disease prevention."

Company Article Featured in Stat News

The Company is also excited to announce its feature in Stat News, a trusted journalistic website with a focus on health, medicine, and the life sciences.

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary My Health Logic, is developing and commercializing consumer focused handheld point-of-care diagnostic devices that connect to patient's smartphones and digital continued care platforms. The Company plans to use its patent pending lab-on-chip technology to provide rapid results and facilitate the transfer of that data from the diagnostic device to the patient's smartphone. The Company expects this data collection will allow it to better assess patient risk profiles and provide better patient outcomes. Our mission is to empower people with the ability to get early detection anytime, anywhere with actionable digital management for chronic kidney disease. For more information visit us at:Â www.healthlogicinteractive.com

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-logic-interactive-receives-letter-of-support-from-the-chief-of-the-division-of-nephrology-at-johns-hopkins-university-school-of-medicine-301299473.html

SOURCE Health Logic Interactive Inc.

