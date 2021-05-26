Logo
Finalists Announced for 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Winners to be Unveiled at October 14 In-Person & Virtual Ceremony

PR Newswire

LONDON, May 26, 2021

LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Some113Â finalistsÂ have been selected fromÂ 21Â countries for the ninth annual S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards.Â The awards program, hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories.

S_and_P_Global_Platts.jpg

The program's new ESG Breakthrough category exceeded expectations in entries received, indicating the industry's passion and drive to succeed in a lower-carbon future. Other categories attracting strong nominations interest included the 2021-debuted New Technology for the Metals & Mining Industry Award, illustrative of the industry's commitment to and investment in innovation for advancement, and the full span of Industry Leadership categories, which honor research and development advancements, especially sensitive to environmental impacts.

From today's list of finalists, an independent panel of judges will select winners, which will be singled out for recognition later this fall, on October 14th. Â Each category's winner will be chosen from its respective list of finalists, while the 2021 Metals Company of the Year winnerÂ will be chosen from the entire list of finalist companies.

Dave Ernsberger, Global Head of Pricing and Market Insight, S&P Global Platts, said: "COVID-19 has taken a serious human, financial and economic toll, including longer-than-expected lockdowns and 2nd and 3rd waves. The metals and steel raw materials markets have shown remarkable resilience in the face of this adversity and in many cases, growth and innovation. Increasingly, companies across these industries are expressing optimism and preparing for life after pandemic - this is demonstratedÂ by the active nominations participation and by the industry's expressed interest to gather again."

SharingÂ the burgeoning optimism and strong desire to this year bring back the physical celebration of industry accomplishments, the Global Metals Awards team has arranged for the October Awards program to be both physical and virtual, in a first-ever hybrid event to benefit a global audience. Â 

Christopher Bacon, Producer, Global Metals Awards, S&P Global Platts, said: "We congratulate each of the nominees and finalists and look forward to announcing the winners at the first-of-kind hybrid celebration that will take place online and physically, at 8 Northumberland, London, England."Â Â 

Corporate and industry representatives and accredited media may attend the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards gala, which is sponsored this year by Refinitiv (https://www.refinitiv.com/).Â For sponsorship opportunities and information, contact Robin Mason at +1 631 642 2600.

For event and program updates, visit www.GlobalMetalsAwards.com and look out for our special reports and industry-interview series on Platts Live,

Media Contacts:
Americas:Â Kathleen Tanzy +1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

AboutÂ S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil, gas, LNG, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visitÂ www.platts.com

favicon.png?sn=AQ90284&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finalists-announced-for-2021-sp-global-platts-global-metals-awards-301299597.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

