Lear Releases 2020 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Innovations and a Strategic Roadmap for a Sustainable Future

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lear Releases 2020 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Innovations and a Strategic Roadmap for a Sustainable Future

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lear's safe and smart technologies enable current, future mobility trends

PR Newswire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 26, 2021

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's growing portfolio of green technologies, achievements in diversity, human rights and governance, and ambitious climate change goals for its operations.

lear_corporation_logo.jpg

Lear's safe and smart solutions â such as lightweight seating components, antimicrobial surface materials, integrated power modules and battery management systems â support sustainable mobility trends like autonomy, connectivity, electrification and shared mobility.

Products from Lear's high-voltage portfolio will be featured in more than 90 electric vehicle models from 18 automakers in 2021. By 2026, 4 million electric vehicles on one high-volume platform are expected to rely on Lear's new high-voltage connection systems as the main battery/vehicle interface. These technologies will enable electric vehicles to charge faster and drive farther.

"Climate-improving innovations, along with ambitious carbon neutral goals for Â our operations, supplier and employee engagement to reach those goals, and support for our people and global communities, are all important components of Lear's overall sustainability strategy," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO.

Other major highlights from the 2020 Sustainability Report include Lear's:

  • Ambitious climate change goals for its manufacturing facilities: using 100% renewable energy for electricity and a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, and aspiring to net zero emissions by 2050
  • More than 125,000 hours of diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-harassment training completed in the last two years, and $4.6 billion spent with spent with minority-,women- and veteran-owned suppliers in the past decade
  • Plan to complete third-party assessments of its 3,000+ global production suppliers on sustainability and human rights criteria by the end of 2022
  • COVID-19 response, reopening and reset for the future, including more than 10 million masks produced for employees and first responders, and making its Safe Work Playbook available publicly
  • Recommitment to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact as a signatory participant, and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
  • Increased transparency and enhanced reporting with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, and in accordance with the Core Requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)
  • More robust demographic, training, governance and cybersecurity reporting

To download or view Lear's 2020 Sustainability Report, visit lear.com/sustainability.

About Lear Corporation
Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear isÂ Making every drive betterâ¢ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

favicon.png?sn=DE89986&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lear-releases-2020-sustainability-report-highlighting-innovations-and-a-strategic-roadmap-for-a-sustainable-future-301299555.html

SOURCE Lear Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE89986&Transmission_Id=202105260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE89986&DateId=20210526
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment