STL will be Portulans Institute's Knowledge Partner for the Global Network Readiness Index (NRI)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PUNE, India, May 26, 2021

PUNE, India, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â STL [NSE: STLTECH], an industry-leading integrator of digital networks,has announced a collaboration with the Portulans Institute as a Knowledge Partner for Network Readiness Index (NRI) till 2024. As the lead Knowledge Partner, STL reiterated its commitment towards driving sustainable, inclusive growth across all geographies with the smart and speedy deployment of the next-generation digital networks.

STL_Portulans.jpg

Today, the Internet is a powerful tool for societal development and the bedrock of technological disruption. In this context, Network Readiness is of paramount importance and has become a key development indicator for every nation's progress. NRI is unique in its approach as it looks at networks across four comprehensive dimensions - Technology, People, Governance and Impact with 12 sub-elements and over 30 global or technology-specific indices and surveys. Recognising the power of upcoming technologies, the NRI covers the impact ofÂ  Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, and their role in the digital economy to help achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

STL has the purpose of transforming billions of lives, and through its core expertise and knowledge in digital networks, STL will continue to enrich the Network Readiness Index (NRI) in assessing the multi-faceted impact of networks on society.

Commenting on this partnership, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL,Â said, "We are delighted to continue our association with the Portulans Institute as their Knowledge Partner for the Network Readiness Index. We have been actively involved in helping the internet reach the innermost part of our society across India, Europe, Africa and most parts of the world. We look forward to contributing our data perspectives and intellectual knowledge to the Network Readiness Index and build a truly connected world."

"The NRI captures the key essence of building better economies and societies through combining technology with human impact within an effective governance framework to achieve sustainable results for economies and societies", said Professor Soumitra Dutta, Co-Founder and President of Portulans Institute, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue our fruitful and productive partnership with STL."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

Our fully 5G-ready digital network solutions help telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides integrated 5G-ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deploymenÃ¹t, and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software, and System Integration.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next-generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With a global patent portfolio of 569 to our credit, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre, cable, and interconnect subsystem manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China, and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and a data centre design facility in the UK.

About Portulans:

The Portulans Institute (PI) is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan research and educational institute based in Washington DC. Their focus is to develop cross-community knowledge and dialogue on how people, technology and innovation contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth. They collaborate with private sector leaders in driving a business agenda that invests in people, technology, and innovation for a prosperous common future. Portulans Institute hosts and co-organizes events and conferences on the issues affecting human-centric sustainable economic prosperity.

STL_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO90840&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stl-will-be-portulans-institutes-knowledge-partner-for-the-global-network-readiness-index-nri-301299839.html

SOURCE Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO90840&Transmission_Id=202105260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO90840&DateId=20210526
