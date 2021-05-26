STL will be Portulans Institute's Knowledge Partner for the Global Network Readiness Index (NRI)

PR Newswire

PUNE, India, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â STL [NSE: STLTECH], an industry-leading integrator of digital networks,has announced a collaboration with the Portulans Institute as a Knowledge Partner for Network Readiness Index (NRI) till 2024. As the lead Knowledge Partner, STL reiterated its commitment towards driving sustainable, inclusive growth across all geographies with the smart and speedy deployment of the next-generation digital networks.

Today, the Internet is a powerful tool for societal development and the bedrock of technological disruption. In this context, Network Readiness is of paramount importance and has become a key development indicator for every nation's progress. NRI is unique in its approach as it looks at networks across four comprehensive dimensions - Technology, People, Governance and Impact with 12 sub-elements and over 30 global or technology-specific indices and surveys. Recognising the power of upcoming technologies, the NRI covers the impact ofÂ Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, and their role in the digital economy to help achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

STL has the purpose of transforming billions of lives, and through its core expertise and knowledge in digital networks, STL will continue to enrich the Network Readiness Index (NRI) in assessing the multi-faceted impact of networks on society.



Commenting on this partnership, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL,Â said, "We are delighted to continue our association with the Portulans Institute as their Knowledge Partner for the Network Readiness Index. We have been actively involved in helping the internet reach the innermost part of our society across India, Europe, Africa and most parts of the world. We look forward to contributing our data perspectives and intellectual knowledge to the Network Readiness Index and build a truly connected world."

"The NRI captures the key essence of building better economies and societies through combining technology with human impact within an effective governance framework to achieve sustainable results for economies and societies", said Professor Soumitra Dutta, Co-Founder and President of Portulans Institute, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue our fruitful and productive partnership with STL."

