eHealth Launches Inaugural Signature Research Report: Health Insurance Trends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Key findings from survey of more than 4,700 consumers and more than two dozen major insurers across the United States include:

54% say COVID vaccines should not be required by law

60% support expanding Medicare

74% want government action on drug costs

52% of insurers do not anticipate raising rates due to COVID

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) released the inaugural edition of its bi-annual signature research series: Health Insurance Trends. TheÂ report presents an analysis of survey responses and first-hand interviews collected from more than 4,700 consumers and two dozen insurers across three megatrends that dominate the health care market today: COVID-19, Technology and Innovation, and Public Policy Reforms.Â 

Hundreds of millions of Americans have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only in their personal lives but also in how they interact with health care. As the pandemic begins to wind down, the health care market approaches a turning point in its digital transformation and is entering a promising new era: health care delivery is expanding online, new technologies are unleashing innovation, and there is a fresh vitality in the Medicare and Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets that could lead to significant expansions.

Key Findings

Â On public policy issues:

  • 60% favor expanding access to Medicare in some form, whether that means making Medicare available to all Americans (28%), lowering the eligibility age to 60 (18%), or allowing adults age 50+ to buy in early (14%).
  • 49% say Medicare should continue to be run through public/private cooperation between government and insurers; only 16% feel that the government alone should run the Medicare program.
  • 74% say the federal government should directly negotiate with drug makers to lower costs; among Medicare beneficiaries, 86% feel the same.

Â Insights from insurers:

  • 52% of insurers say they do not anticipate raising rates due to the COVID pandemic; 39% do anticipate raising rates, but no more than 5%.
  • 33% of insurers are likely to make changes to plan benefits as a result of the pandemic, with 86% of those saying changes are likely to their telehealth and mental health benefits.
  • Â 55% of insurers report a 50% or greater increase in utilization of telehealth benefits over the period before the pandemic; many report an increase in use of mental health benefits.

On COVID, vaccines and surprise medical bills:

  • 69% say they've had a surprise medical bill, but among these 67% say the bill was a surprise because they didn't understand how their coverage worked. Among Medicare beneficiaries, fewer (54%) report having a surprise medical bill in the past.
  • Most (54%) say being vaccinated for COVID should not be required by law, but a similar figure (53%) say proof of vaccination should be required for all air travel (domestic and international).
  • After the pandemic is over, half (51%) are less likely to go on a cruise, while about a third are less likely to attend a concert (36%), go to a movie theater (35%), travel by plane (34%) or eat at a restaurant (33%).

Â On the intersection of technology and health care:

  • 54% say they would opt to share their personal medical claims history with a licensed agent if it helped them find a better health plan for their personal needs and budget; 59% of Medicare beneficiaries feel the same.
  • 49% say private enterprise does a better job than government when it comes to health care innovation, while 20% say government is better; those figures are 53% and 14%, respectively, among Medicare beneficiaries.

Â Read the full reportÂ for deeper analysis and additional information.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Media inquiries, please contact:Â [email protected]

eHealth_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF90348&sd=2021-05-26 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-launches-inaugural-signature-research-report-health-insurance-trends-301299601.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF90348&Transmission_Id=202105260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF90348&DateId=20210526
