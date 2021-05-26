Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will present a company overview at the following virtual investor conferences:

William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

41 Annual Growth Stock Conference on Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Nasdaq 44 th Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Investor Conference on BMO Biopharma Day: Spotlight on Rare Disease and Ophthalmology on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The above listed dates are subject to change. Details on presentation times or changes to presentation dates can be found on the Company's website. Please check www.ionispharma.com for the latest information.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website. The replays will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.comÂ and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

