Aeroméxico Informs With Regard to the Decision of the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States Concerning Mexico's Air Safety Categorization

MEXICO CITY, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Grupo AeromÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) has taken knowledge of the decision by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States to downgrade Mexico to a Category 2 air safety rating as a result of a review carried out of the Federal Civil Aviation Agency of the Mexican Government.

The conclusions of the United States authority referred to the capacity of the Mexican State to comply with international standards on air safety, established by the International Civil Aviation Organization. (ICAO).

The decision implies that the Company, can continue to operate, without restriction, the flights it currently has to and from the United States. While Category 2 is maintained Aeromexico will not be able to add additional routes or frequencies, register new aircraft that can fly in United States airspace and adjustments will have to be made to existing codeshares with airlines from the United States.

It is important to specify that the decision was directed towards Mexico's civil aviation authority and not the Mexican airlines. Aeromexico continues to maintain the highest international safety standards and will continue its operations to the United States under the following considerations:

Current flights to and from the United States will not be affected or restricted.

will not be affected or restricted. All tickets, reservations, electronic vouchers, Premier Points and benefits and loyalty program benefits will remain valid.

Customers will be able to continue buying tickets to and from the United States through all existing channels.

Aeromexico will make all its expertise and experience available to the Mexican authorities to collaborate in their responsibility to recover Category 1 for Mexico as soon as possible in order to reduce the effects on Mexican airlines.

About Grupo Aeromexico Grupo AeromÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

