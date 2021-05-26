Harmony Biosciences to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in June

PR Newswire

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated toÂ developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced that Harmony's President and CEO, John Jacobs, will participate in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: June 2 , 2:30pm ET

Fireside Chat: , Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: June 10 , 3:50pm ET

Annual Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: , Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Fireside Chat: June 21 , 3:20pm ET

The live audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.Â

About HarmonyÂ BiosciencesÂ

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

