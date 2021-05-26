COMSovereign to Present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas From the Buy-Side Conference on June 1, 2021

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â COMSovereign Holding Corp.Â (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, has been invited to present at the "Summer Solstice â Best Ideas from the Buy-Side" conference, which is being held virtually on June 1st Â â 4th, 2021.

Dan Hodges, Chairman and CEO of COMSovereign is scheduled to present on June 1st at 2:00pm Eastern. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay.

To access the presentation, please use the following information:

Presentation: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Summer Solstice â Best Ideas From the Buy-Side Conference Date: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â June 1, 2021 Presentation Time: Â Â Â Â 2:00 pm ET (11:00 am Pacific time) Webcast: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41513 Format: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Virtual presentation and 1x1's Speaker: Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Dan Hodges, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Conference Website:Â Â Â Â https://microcaprodeo.com

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its third "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know we're focused on alpha.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

[email protected]

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:



Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

