Evaxion Biotech Appoints Lars Holtug to the Board of Directors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S ( EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today its shareholders elected Lars Holtug, a highly experienced financial professional with specific expertise in the healthcare industry, as a member of its Board of Directors.



The vote was held at Evaxionâs Annual General Meeting on May 25, 2021. Lars Holtug will also chair Evaxionâs Audit Committee, taking over from Helen M. Boudreau, who chose not to stand for re-election for personal reasons.

Marianne SÃ¸gaard, Chairwoman of Evaxion, said: âI am delighted to welcome Lars Holtug to the Evaxion Board of Directors. Lars brings a wealth of experience from senior roles in accountancy and Board memberships in numerous companies. He has spent significant time in the biotech industry, both in his role at PwC and as a Board member, and this experience will prove invaluable to Evaxion as we continue to advance our clinical programs to treat cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections.â

Lars Holtug served for 35 years as an employee and partner of PwC in Denmark, including four years as Chairman of the Board. His clients included a number of major Danish pharmaceutical and biotech companies and he advised Boards and executives on management remuneration. He currently serves on the Boards of a number of companies, including Gaming Investment A/S and MTI Caretag Invest A/S, both of which as Chairman, and Ascendis Pharma A/S, a U.S. publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ, as a Board member, Audit Committee Chair and member of the Remuneration Committee.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunologyâ¢ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.

