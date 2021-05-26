Triple Flag Announces Completion of Initial Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Triple Flag Announces Completion of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 26, 2021
Article's Main Image

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (âTriple Flagâ) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced initial public offering. Pursuant to the offering, Triple Flag sold an aggregate of 19,230,770 shares at an offering price of US$13.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$250 million.

The underwriters have also been granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,884,615 common shares at a price of US$13.00 per share for additional gross proceeds of approximately US$37.5 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. The over-allotment option can be exercised for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offering.

The common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol âTFPMâ and in U.S. dollars under the symbol âTFPM.Uâ.

The offering was co-led by BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, and Scotiabank together with CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. as underwriters.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The common shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the common shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities of Triple Flag in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company offering bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have constructed a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 75 assets, including 9 streams and 66 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 60 development and exploration stage projects. References to Triple Flag mean Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regard to Triple Flagâs business model. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Triple Flagâs control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in Triple Flagâs prospectus. Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Triple Flag does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210526005639r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005639/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment