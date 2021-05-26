The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Finds Top Spot in Hot Market Climate

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire â The Alkaline Water Company Inc.Â ( WTER)Â (CSE: WTER) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (âIBNâ), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

After a sluggish start to 2020, merger and acquisition activity in the food and beverage industry survived COVID-19 and picked up in H2, with 136 of the yearâs 222 transactions closing after June last year. Total transaction value for the year was $13.8 billion, only slightly lower than 2019.

Despite the lingering pandemic, consolidation continues in the industry and deal flow has returned to a torrid pace, creating an exceptionally attractive market climate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc.Â ( WTER) (CSE: WTER), the U.S.âs largest independent alkaline water company, and its Alkaline88(R) brand, which is now endorsed by Shaquille OâNeal, NBA Hall of Famer and Papa John's International ( PZZA) board member.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the companyâs CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the companyâs topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products includes both the companyâs lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules and gummies.

To learn more about the company, visit https://TheAlkalineWaterCo.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2)Â NetworkNewsBreaks Â that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in todayâs market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

